Each of us faces struggles.
Some of these involve daily frustrations in our families or at work, in school or the local community.
Some might involve major crises or transitions in life. We also encounter human indifference, feeling like we are cogs in bureaucratic systems or mere numbers in a nameless world.
We could face rude treatment in a public place or encounter manipulation by those interested only in selling us things. Such experiences drain our energy and weaken our resilience.
We also live in a time of endless public controversies. Angry and polarizing words fill our ears. People become anxious and stressed.
It is difficult to measure the toll this environment is taking on our health and well-being. The threads that tie us together in community seem thinner than before. It is easy for people to lose hope for a better future.
Centering ourselves in the spiritual life connects us to resources that come from beyond ourselves. Taking time for spiritual renewal through worship, prayer, meditation, reading, study and other spiritual practices sustain us in our weariness and help us rediscover hope.
Spiritual practices enhance our lives as often as we use them. Through time devoted to spiritual experiences we allow ourselves to be filled with sacred energy from the deep well of divine power.
Intentional time for Sabbath renews us through familiar weekly patterns; taking mini-Sabbaths each day can provide strength for the journey.
Spiritual practice can be as simple as closing our eyes and becoming mindful about our breathing. Every breath is a reminder that life is a gift and a reason for gratitude. Mindful breathing or deliberate walking can slow us down and relieve anxiety.
We need to pay attention to our spiritual temperature in difficult times, whether the challenges are personal or caused by forces much bigger than ourselves.
As we look at the problems that people have faced in the past, we can see how people of faith have led the way by placing confidence in the power of God that is more dependable than the troubles of the present.
People of faith trust in a spirit that leads us through our struggles into a new day. It is vital that we keep encouraging one another with this reason for hope.