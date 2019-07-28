My yearly bout of shame — I find it efficient to get it all out of the way once per year — has come round yet again.
Every summer, as the Dubuque County Fair rolls around, I announce to my baffled colleagues (or fellow bar patrons or confused pedestrians as I walk down Bluff Street) that I’ve never been to the fair. And I’ve lived here for 18 years.
This year my self-shaming elicited an interesting response from one co-worker who wished to know if it was because:
1. I’m too old, and
2. I don’t like rides.
In other words, he was asking in as delicate a way as possible why I hated fun so much.
The shaming completed, I began to question just why I hadn’t made the trip to Dubuque’s fairgrounds yet.
After all, I love rides. Especially the Tilt-A-Whirl. And I rarely act my age.
I also grew up attending the Green County Fair in my hometown of Monroe, Wis., every year.
Admittedly that fair was within walking distance of where I lived and it included deep-fried cheese curds that will rocket you into a different plane of existence when you taste them.
In fact, I have a midway full of memories dating back to the first time I walked through the display of classic tractors with my dad as a wee ankle-biter.
For instance, there was the time my friend and I were too excited to get seats on the Tilt-A-Whirl and were caught running. The annoyed operator made us sit next to a pair of older girls who, it turned out, had no interest in spinning. Their yells to stop leaning and making the cab whirl brought great joy to he who dealt the punishment.
Another great memory — which conveniently was featured in an episode of the latest season of “Stranger Things” — was the Gravitron. Much like the Round Up, it uses centripetal force from spinning very fast to plaster riders against an interior wall.
The Gravitron, though, didn’t look like something you’d use to bale hay on a farm. It was cool and futuristic and looked like a UFO. On the inside, not only was the ride attendant front-and-center in the middle of the saucer, but also he or she was in a deejay booth from which awesome tunes were spun. At the time that usually consisted of little ditties like The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” or “Jump Around” by House of Pain.
Nearby to the Gravitron was a surprisingly fun haunted house attraction with a memorable room full of mirrors, cage doors and a strobe light. Once, while walking through, my friend and I came across a crying child who seemed to disappear in the confusion of the strobe effect as we tried to show him the way out (cue spooky music).
The illusion wore off as we left later that night and were thanked by the same child, now tucking into a giant pickle, while walking out with his parents.
Finally, there was the ultimate: The Skymaster. It was the premiere experience in that it was the only ride in the fair that turned you upside down.
Not-so-coincidentally, if you were waiting in line near the entrance to the ride, you often made a small killing in pocket change as it rained down from above.
So, yes, this year I am going to the Dubuque County Fair. It’s time to make some new memories.
I guess next year I’ll have to find a new way to experience a year’s worth of shame in a single day. Perhaps my unabashed love for ketchup on hot dogs will suffice.