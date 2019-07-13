If your birthday is today: Believe and trust in what you know you can do, not in what others promise. Rely on your strengths to get where you want to go. Be direct, ask questions and refuse to let anyone belittle you. Follow your heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Listen and learn. If you are doing all the talking, you are not going to be aware of who is on your side and who isn't. Keep your secrets to yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Not everyone will want to take part in your plans, but those who do will help create a memorable day. Sharing ideas will lead to an opportunity to take part in something exciting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Enhance your plans by inviting people you enjoy along for the ride. A personal change will lead to compliments and a lifestyle change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You may not get along with everyone you encounter today, but if you offer sound suggestions and fulfill your promises, you will gain the approval you need to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A conversation with an opponent will give insight into how to best adjust your plans. Handling personal problems properly will make a difference. Romance is highlighted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be consistent with how you handle people and spend your money. Use your intelligence to weed out anyone or anything that might disrupt your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Spend time making your surroundings more inviting. Don't argue with someone who doesn't like your ideas. Ask for suggestions and incorporate ones that will please everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let what someone else does upset you. Go about your business and do your own thing. The way you deal with an unexpected change will affect your reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Moderation will be required. Don't feel that you must keep up with someone who is being excessive or trying to entice you to get involved in something that could cause emotional distress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Assess your financial situation, personal contracts and the possibility of making a change that could improve your life. A joint venture can help create extended opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep busy, be productive and use your energy wisely. Reach your objective by taking action, and avoid an argumentative process with someone who is making your life difficult.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think big, but live within your means. If you want to make a change, be willing to do the work. Home improvements can be made, but ask for the necessary approval first.
