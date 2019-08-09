MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, 18 Shake Rag St., has several programs and events scheduled throughout the month:
Youth program continues through Monday, Aug. 19: Registration is open and scholarships are available. The mid-morning and afternoon classes for K-12 students range from $10 to $12 and in topic from metal embossing to twig mosaics and Be in a Play camp. Register at www.shakeragalley.com or call 608-987-3292.
Driftless Poets Monthly Workshop, Saturday, Aug. 10: Local and aspiring poets can attend the monthly Driftless Poets workshop at 2 p.m. in the Shake Rag Alley Art Cafe. The purpose of the group that began meeting in January, is to provide support and encouragement for serious or aspiring poets seeking honest feedback. Free. RSVP to director.shakeragalley@gmail.com or call 608-987-3292.
Summer Garage Sale, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17: The Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St., will have art supplies and materials, as well as donated household and collector items for sale. The fundraising event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16, and from 7:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 17. Donations to the sale will be accepted 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 12-14, in the Lind Pavilion.
Women’s Art Party, Wednesday, Aug. 21: Italian smalti mosaics will be the featured medium. Carole Spelic’ will demonstrate how to adhere smalti tiles to a substrate grid and send participants home with grout, to be applied after curing. These coaster-sized mosaics can be constructed as abstracts, symbols or free-form designs. Drop-ins are welcome from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lind Pavilion. The cost is $5 for materials. No registration is required.
For more information, call 608-987-3292 or visit www.ShakeRagAlley.com.