When the Triple A Pawtucket Red Socks and Rochester Red Wings took the field at 8:25 p.m. on April 18, 1981, they had no idea that they’d still be trying to break a 2-2 tie at 4:07 the next morning, after 32 innings. The game was suspended (finally) at that point and concluded June 23, when a run was scored by Pawtucket in the 33rd inning — the most innings ever in a professional game. The game officially lasted eight hours and 25 minutes.
We’re betting the experience that future MLB stars Wade Boggs (Pawtucket) and Cal Ripken Jr. (Rochester) had on that long night reflects the recent findings of Danish researchers. Working in the lab, they discovered that early-in-the-day exercise increases the ability of muscle cells to metabolize sugar and fat. That may help regulate glucose and power your body for early hour exertions. Plus, an early workout may help you exercise more energetically.
Evening exercise has benefits, too. The researchers found that it revs up your metabolism for a longer period of time than exercising earlier in the day, increasing energy expenditure in the hours after exercise. That may be a boon for weight control. Plus, evening workouts are also a great way to cope with a stressful day and may improve sleep.
The smart move might be to mix up your workout schedule to include both early and late bouts. Just don’t try to get both types of workouts into one day. Leave that to Boggs and Ripken Jr.