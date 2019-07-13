The retreat, “Christ, The Living Heart of the Cosmos,” will take place from 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28 to 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
Attendees will be offered both reflections and practices for deepened participation in this ecospiritual movement of the heart.
Sr. Mary Frohlich, RSCJ, a Religious of the Sacred Heart, will lead the retreat. She teaches Spirituality at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and also offers workshops and retreats in a variety of venues. Areas of expertise include Carmelite spirituality, ecospirituality, spiritual companioning and other forms of spirituality as an academic discipline.
The overnight offering is $455, and the commuter offering is $400. A $75 nonrefundable deposit is required.
The registration deadline is Monday, July 22, by calling 563-582-3592 or visiting info@shalomretreats.org.