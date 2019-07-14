Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County will host an 11-week Master Gardener Fall Core Training Course beginning in August.

It will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 29 in conjunction with training materials that are completed at home. Individuals completing a 40-hour volunteering requirement will receive their Master Gardener certification in January 2021.

The application deadline is Thursday, Aug. 1.

More information can be found at

www.extension.iastate.edu/dubuque/

MGtraining or by calling 563-583-6496.

