Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County will host an 11-week Master Gardener Fall Core Training Course beginning in August.
It will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 29 in conjunction with training materials that are completed at home. Individuals completing a 40-hour volunteering requirement will receive their Master Gardener certification in January 2021.
The application deadline is Thursday, Aug. 1.
More information can be found at
www.extension.iastate.edu/dubuque/
MGtraining or by calling 563-583-6496.