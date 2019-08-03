Karen Black, of Waverly, Iowa, is next up for the free Summer Organ Concert series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Black is the Rudi Inselmann endowed professor of organ at Wartburg College. She teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills, while serving as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday services.
She holds a Bachelor of Music in church music from St. Olaf College, the Master of Music in organ and church music from Indiana University and the Doctor of Music in organ performance and literature from Indiana University.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org.