Gin Blossoms’ lead singer Robin Wilson has a nod to Dubuque hanging on the wall of his home.
“I remember Dubuque specifically,” he said in a phone interview. “I collect vintage metal lunch boxes. The last time we were in Dubuque, I found an antique store, started looking for lunch boxes and struck up a conversation with the woman behind the counter who said, ‘You might like this since you’re a musician.’”
It was a set of six pristine black-and-white photos of Johnny Cash playing in Dubuque in 1957.
“I gave away three as gifts and framed the other three,” Wilson said. “They’re lovely. So, I think fondly of Dubuque.”
The band known for such hits as “Hey Jealousy,” “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” “Til I Hear it from You,” “Follow You Down” and “As Long As it Matters” will return to the Key City, taking the stage at the Dubuque County Fair on Saturday, July 27. The band will share the bill with Dennis DeYoung and The Music of Styx.
It will mark the Gin Blossoms’ third stint in Dubuque, having performed at Q Casino Hotel and Resort in 2009 and America’s River Festival at the Port of Dubuque in 2014.
“It’s honestly a very basic rock show,” Wilson said. “We’re all about getting up on stage and playing our songs well. It’s not a fancy light show. It’s just stripped down rock ‘n’ roll.”
Since peaking in the early 1990s, taking a brief hiatus in 1997 with some members reforming as the Gas Giants, then reuniting as the Gin Blossoms in 2001, Wilson described the band as “kicking ass in the third act.”
“We’re selling more concert tickets than we ever have,” he said. “We’re more functional than we’ve ever been before.”
Being part of a veteran rock group has meant learning how to work together, how to compromise and how to honor their commitment to one another, Wilson said.
“We’re married to each other. Even though we had to start over and build the band back up again, it’s great to be a part of something now without any of that ‘band stuff’ to get in the way. We seem to be one of the only groups of our generation that survived with our credibility in tact and a catalog of familiar songs.”
In addition to touring, Wilson said that the Gin Blossoms hope to record new music, due for release in 2020.
Wilson also has taken to the helm as the lead singer for another well-known band — The Smithereens.
“It’s one of my favorite brands, so I have a lot of pride and joy in working with them,” he said. “It can be tough making the time and the room for it in my schedule, but I’m enjoying every minute of it. I feel like both bands are at the top of their game.”