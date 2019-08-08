MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — “Man of LaMancha,” the classic Tony Award-winning musical, will open today and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18.
While awaiting a hearing with the Inquisition, Cervantes presents a play as his defense in a mock trial for the prisoners. In it, he plays Alhonso Quiana, a man who has set his reality aside and become Don Quixote De La Mancha. Assisted by his “squire” Sancho Panza, Quixote attempts to avoid his mortal enemy, the Enchanter, and woo the serving wench and prostitute, Aldonza, who he takes to be the lady Dulcinea.
“Man of LaMancha” is directed by New York director Dan Barron, with music director Michael McBride.
The musical stars Broadway veteran William Michals as Don Quixote, Christina Pecce as Aldonza, Chicago actor Aaron Choi as Sancho and the TLP Resident Acting Company.
Michals will present a concert on the main stage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. It will include selections from the American Songbook, as well as classic songs from some of the most recognizable musicals of the past 50 years. He will be accompanied by McBride and a three-piece band. Tickets are $15 for subscribers and $20 for the general public. They can be purchased at the TLP box office in-person or by calling 815-244-2035.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call 815-244-2035. Box Office hours are 10-a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and until intermission on performance days.