The start of school will be here more quickly than most students want it to be, so they’re probably not thinking about it too much.
That’s why we’re hoping that tri-state area teachers at any level will step up to provide some tips and/or advice for students to keep in mind as they prepare for and start another school year.
We’re looking for anything from:
• School list reminders to sleep habit tips.
• Study guidelines to dress code rules.
• Nutritional notes to mental health and care.
• Socializing suggestions to social media do’s and don’ts.
Send your tips and suggestions by Thursday, Aug. 1, to jim.swenson@thmedia.com. Please include your name, grade level and school where you teach.