Hardcover Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
4. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
5. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
6. Big Sky, Kate Atkinson, Little Brown
7. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
8. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes, Ballantine
9. The Most Fun We Ever Had, Claire Lombardo, Doubleday
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
11. Knife, Jo Nesbø, Knopf
12. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House
13. Whisper Network, Chandler Baker, Flatiron Books
14. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake, Flatiron Books
15. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
3. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
7. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House
8. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge
9. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books
10. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson, Holt
11. Stop Doing That Sht, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne
12. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
13. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern, S&S
14. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
15. Calm the Fck Down, Sarah Knight, Little Brown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
6. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
8. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
9. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Bantam
10. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
11. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin
12. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
13. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin, Putnam
14. When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger, S&S
15. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Vintage
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
2. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner
5. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
6. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
7. Into the Raging Sea, Rachel Slade, Ecco
8. Small Fry, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Grove Press
9. Tip of the Iceberg, Mark Adams, Dutton
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
12. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
14. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
15. The Soul of America, Jon Meacham, Random House
Mass Market
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
3. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
6. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
7. The Store, James Patterson, Richard DiLallo, Grand Central
8. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Penguin
9. A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, Bantam
10. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty, Berkley
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers
3. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
10. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title)- Debut, Rory Power, Delacorte Press
4. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
5. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
8. The Rest of the Story, Sarah Dessen, Balzer + Bray
9. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin Books
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford, Candlewick
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
7. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
8. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
9. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
10. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Who Was/Is...? Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic