GALENA, Ill. — John Martinson, a longtime resident and artist in Galena, will have a solo exhibit, “Outta the Park,” from Friday, July 12, through Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Galena Center for the Arts, 217 Summit St.
The exhibit will be open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Martinson was born in St. Peter, Minn., and has a degree in sociology from Gustavus Adolphus College. He studied art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1974 to 1976. He and his wife, Sara Fisher, moved to Galena in 1979 to operate the Galena Blacksmith Shop and Gallery. In 1986, he opened a studio, which has grown to become West Street Sculpture Park. He collects pieces of scrap iron and steel and interesting mechanisms, then welds them together to create works of art.
An opening reception will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 12. Wine and appetizers will be available.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit
www.GalenaCenterForTheArts.com.