Last fall, I was fortunate to fly to Belize and take a week-long vacation. I spent time snorkeling in some of the greatest coral reefs on the planet.
Boaters and tour guides in Belize are very proactive in trying to protect their precious coral. If you aren’t aware, coral reefs are in danger and dying at a rapid pace (watch “Chasing Coral,” a Netflix documentary highlighting this).
The Belize captains anchor their boats at a distance from any reefs to protect the integrity. As I was applying my natural sunscreen, the other guests on the boat were spraying themselves with chemical sunscreens and jumping in near the coral.
I wondered if these toxic chemicals are coming off our bodies and going into the endangered reefs, is it damaging the coral? Studies are showing chemical sunscreens are not good for humans or our precious underwater life.
What are the concerns around conventional sunscreens?
Four common conventional sunscreen ingredients are avobenzone, oxybenzone, ecamsule and octocrylene. They can enter a person’s bloodstream after one day of use, according to a recently published U.S. Food and Drug Administration study. When any chemicals or toxins enter our blood supply, our organs have to detox them and the body can become sluggish and create disease.
Oxybenzone is one of the four chemicals published in a recent Journal of the American Medical Association article. It is known as an endocrine disruptor, as it mimics estrogen and shown to lower testosterone levels, disrupt men’s hormones, damage the coral reef and might lead to shorter pregnancies for females.
Another common and often surprising ingredient in sunscreen (and beauty products) is a vitamin A derivative called retinyl palmitate. When exposed to UV-A, retinyl palmitate can form free radicals that damage DNA, and can speed the growth of cancerous tumors on the skin.
In today’s world, we have a lot of chemical and toxin exposures. It really only takes one “perfect storm” to send our immune system over the edge to create disease. That’s why I am passionate about these topics. I’ve seen the damage of cumulative toxin exposures.
Why put ourselves at risk if there are safer options?
But, how to choose a safe sunscreen?
- Find a chemical-free sunscreen that blocks both UV-A and UV-B light. This is important because a lot of sunscreens use UV-B only protection. UV-B is necessary for vitamin D production and UV-A has more cancer-causing properties.
- Use a product with zinc to keep your skin protected in the hottest sun. Select Balance is locally sourced.
- Mineral sunscreens tend to block UV-A better than chemical sunscreen ingredients and tend to be rated safer in the Environmental Working Group’s
- sunscreen database (www.ewg.org/sunscreen).
- Avoid sunscreen with the four previously listed chemicals and retinyl palmitate due to their toxic effects on the skin and internal organ systems.
- Avoid spray-on sunscreen. Although it might be convenient, your inhaling chemicals with unknown risks.
- The EWG found the most toxic sunscreens to be some of the largest sunscreen manufacturers such as Banana Boat, CopperTone, CVS brand, Neutrogena, Equate and Panama Jack.