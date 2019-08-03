Many times in the past 12 years or so, I have told people that I’ve lived a trifecta of Christian denominations.
It’s not an accurate word by definition, but it’s one everyone in a dog track town immediately understands.
You see, I was raised Lutheran, converted to Catholicism for my first wife (who died of breast cancer in 2003) and converted to Methodist for my second wife.
A trifecta, of sorts.
I’m feeling called to journey again now. Maybe I’ll end up back at one of those three places. Or perhaps I’ll be led to a fourth (a superfecta!)
After talking with the Rev. Herbert Pins, I thought back to my days as a Catholic. As with almost anything in life, there were pros and cons.
I developed — sometimes begrudgingly — a discipline for going to church every week (even in the summers; as a Lutheran, my family used to take those months off). I fondly recall rushing around the house at the last minute every Sunday to try to get to Mass on time.
“Dad, maybe we’ll have to take this week off,” one of the two boys would inevitably say, remembering how Dad would sometimes use that phrase when talking to Mom. Usually, if we promised to get doughnuts afterward, things went fine.
Taking Communion every week was very gratifying, though sometimes it seemed like we were going through the motions. Each week, the boys and I would anxiously wait to see if the priest would choose the long, medium or short Communion prayer.
“Awww, it’s the long one!” was heard from our pew one time — but only one time.
Some of the homilies I heard were awe-inspiring; some caused me to nod off (not unique to Catholicism, by the way). As with any clergy member, if he or she takes Bible verses for the day and connects them to the present in some way, it always leaves me pondering the words as I walk out the door.
Yet, I never fully grasped the amazing connection most Catholics have to the Virgin Mary. I do believe everything about her incredible stature in the Bible. And saying the Rosary was very important to my first wife, Jane, and many of her relatives.
Finally, I never went to confession, having been raised to confess my sins privately, in the presence of God, daily.
Yet, all of those traditions and sacraments are fine for those who benefit from them. Sometimes, especially in recent years because of the abusive priest scandals, I believe the Catholic church gets criticized more than it should. But then, I believe Christianity does, too.
It’s easy for outsiders or former followers to point to the worst aspects of both. Religious histories are littered with transgressions and hypocrisies; kind of like every human being who has ever lived, I guess.
But imperfect Christians also have inspired, comforted and aided billions of people throughout history. While the crooked televangelists and abusive/enabling priests have done immense damage, the vast number of church leaders — such as Father Pins — have tried to follow the Golden Rule.
My memories as a Catholic are good. I’m leaving it up to God where I’ll develop new ones.