Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Visit Dubuque: A Presentation by John Pregler. 6:30-8 p.m. Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Grande Ballroom. In 1859, Lincoln, legal counsel for the Illinois Central Railroad Company, hosted an inspection tour of more than 705 miles of the company’s properties. The tour brought the group to Dunleith (present day East Dubuque), Ill., and Dubuque, where the travel party stayed at the Julien House hotel. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Details: 563-588-5563 or dmm@hoteljuliendubuque.com.
Thursday, July 18
Night on the Square. 5-9 p.m., 130 W. Maple St., Lancaster, Wis. Performances by America Best Karate and Gotta Dance Academy. Also featuring live music, games, food, dance and more. Details: lancasterwisconsin.com.
Saturday, July 20
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Northwest Illinois Art and Jazz Fest. Begins at noon and continues Sunday, July 21, beginning at 4 p.m. Stockton Lion’s Memorial Park, 600 N Pearl St., Stockton, Ill. The annual event features regional fine art, a juried art show, live jazz music and local food, craft beer and wine. Details: www.nwilartfest.com.
History of Bathing Suits. 1-2 p.m., 408 E. Sycamore St., Elizabeth, Ill. What did women wear before the itsy bitsy bikini? Learn how bathing suits evolved from full-length costumes to mere traces of fabric. Reserve seats by contacting Diane Sipiera at dsipiera@gmail.com. Details: www.banwarthmuseum.com.