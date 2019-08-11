“Teen Choice 2019,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Trophies shaped like mini-surfboards go to the winners in categories of films, TV and music, as selected by teenage fans via online voting, as this summer’s edition of the popular annual event airs from Hermosa Beach, Calif., with Victoria Justice as the host.
“Good Witch,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
A wish-granting comet makes its way to Middleton, adding to the excitement of graduation season, in the new episode, “The Comet.”
“Instinct,” 8 p.m. on CBS
Dylan and Lizzie (Alan Cumming, Bojana Novakovic) have investigated some memorable cases together, but the new episode, “After Hours,” finds the sleuthing partners in an unsettling new milieu: The erotic underworld of New York City.
“Grantchester on Masterpiece,” 8 p.m. on PBS
Reeling from his family tragedy, Will (Tom Brittney) immerses himself in one of Geordie’s (Robson Green) cases, involving the murder of a young dandy at a dance hall.
“The Food That Built America,” 8 p.m. on History
This new three-part docu-series, continuing nightly through Tuesday, looks back through American history to explore the stories behind such food titans as Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, C.W. Post, John and Will Kellogg and the McDonald brothers.
“Jamestown,” 9 p.m. on PBS
As this historical drama draws to a close, Yeardley (Jason Flemyng) makes the fatal mistake of missing, or perhaps just ignoring, clear signs that the Pamunkey tribe is moving forward with war plans aimed at ridding Virginia of the English settlers.
“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” 9 p.m. on National Geographic
The new episode “Hawaii’s Hana Coast” takes host Gordon Ramsay to Maui to explore some of the exotic ingredients that go into Hawaiian cuisine.
“Strange World,” 9 p.m. on Travel Network
Independent filmmaker Christopher Garetano takes on a personal investigation into legends, mysteries and first-person accounts that feed some of America’s creepiest conspiracy theories and unexplained phenomena.