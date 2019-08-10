BENTON, Wis. -- The annual Father Samuel Mazzuchelli Memorial Mass and dinner will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at St. Patrick Church, 237 E. Main St.
Bishop Donald J. Hying, of the Madison Diocese, along with other area priests will concelebrate the Mass, sponsored by the Father Mazzuchelli Assembly 1202 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Lancaster.
Prior to the Mass, the public is invited to visit St. Augustine Church, New Diggings, Wis. Tours will be given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the knights.
The church, which has been restored, was designed and built by Mazzuchelli in 1844 and is the only church that remains as he originally designed it.
After the Mass, Hying will bless the newly restored house where Mazzuchelli lived and died.
People can then visit the home and his gravesite. All are invited to stay for the annual dinner in the church hall.
Dinner reservations, at $15 per person, are appreciated. Call George Burns at 608-965-4517 by Monday, Aug. 19. Proceeds from the day will benefit the restoration project.
Mazzuchelli is known in the tri-state area for establishing at least 35 parish communities, designing and building at least 24 churches.
He also founded the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, and declared “Venerable” by Pope John Paul II, the first step to sainthood.