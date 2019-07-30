Outside the Lines Art Gallery, 1101 Main St., will host John McGee, a painter from Sun Prairie, Wis., for First Fridays, from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2; and Sequel Saturdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3, at the Dubuque Farmers Market.
McGee’s oil paintings include high realism imagery of regional barns and landscapes, with colorful bird life finding their way into some of the compositions.
He will be working on a new painting and will be on hand to chat with visitors.
Light refreshments also will be available at the evening event.
For more information, call 563-583-9343 or email otlag@aol.com.