Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host a Lunch & Learn: Chair Yoga session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
The facilitator will be Deb May, who has more than 18 years yoga teaching experience. She will offer sample chair yoga poses to relieve tension in neck, shoulders and back. Attendees can learn how yoga is a blend of strengthening, stretching and relaxing.
A lunch will follow in the dining room.
The offering is $15. Registration is due by Thursday, Aug. 15, by calling 563-582-3592 or emailing info@shalomretreats.org.