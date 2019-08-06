“American Experience,” 8 p.m. on PBS
As the 50th anniversary of an iconic 1969 music festival approaches, a two-hour episode called “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” looks back at that transcendent cultural event, not via the musicians and their music, but rather through the myriad personal stories of those in the vast crowd and working behind the scenes.
“Undercover Billionaire,” 9:04 p.m. on Discovery
Real-life billionaire Glenn Stearns attempts to prove the American Dream is still alive in this new unscripted series, in which he temporarily ditches his fortune and moves to Erie, Pa., under the alias Glenn Bryant. There, with only $100 in his pocket and without recourse to his established contacts or vast wealth, he will try to build a billion-dollar company in just 90 days.