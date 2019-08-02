Quentin Tarantino returns to the silver screen with his ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood.” Tarantino’s filmography has consistently been high quality, but he’s outdone himself with his latest.
Set in 1969 Hollywood, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is struggling in his transition from TV fame to feature film. His stuntman and best friend, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), assists Dalton in his rocky journey in adjusting to the shifting culture.
The spectacular cast also includes Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino.
“Hollywood” is a straight-up love-letter to a bygone era of classic film and movie stars. Tarantino’s passion in creating an accurate depiction of 1969 is absolutely breathtaking.
This is the type of large-scale production that isn’t seen anymore. Tarantino shut down large portions of Hollywood to painstakingly re-create it for a 1960s aesthetic.
Classic cars, billboards and radio advertisements go a massive way in transporting the viewer back to the era. This is one of the most impressive displays of production and costume design I’ve seen.
Details, such as radio advertisements for products, help illustrate maximum authenticity. Tarantino’s soundtrack selection is marvelous, as well.
The performances are unfathomably great. Let it be known that DiCaprio deserves another Oscar nomination — and possibly win — for his portrayal of Dalton.
He’s dealing with alcoholism, depression and a harsh reality that he doesn’t know how to escape. The nuances he employs illustrate that he’s one of the finest actors of our generation — and it’s one of his greatest performances.
Pitt was spectacular in his previous collaboration with Tarantino in “Inglorious Basterds,” and he is here, too. Pitt is hilarious throughout.
“Hollywood” resembles the closest thing Tarantino has written to a comedy — and both DiCaprio and Pitt pull no punches on that front. This is without a doubt the funniest film I’ve seen in a couple of years. There’s a particular scene in the third act involving Booth, and Pitt’s line delivery had viewers in my theater howling with laughter.
However, the friendship dynamic between DiCaprio and Pitt is the heart and soul. Seeing these two go back-and-forth proves to be one of the greatest actor pairings in recent memory. You believe that these guys are best friends despite their differences.
There’s a scene where the two are hanging out and watching Dalton’s character on TV. The camera is focused on the TV, but the audience overhears Dalton and Booth’s commentary throughout the episode. It’s scenes like these that prove to be incredibly funny and entertaining — but also distinctly feel-good.
Robbie is excellent as Sharon Tate. She provides a loving, kind and warm portrayal of the actress. She plays an important role — and she was perfect. Any concern that Tate wasn’t done justice should be thrown out the window.
It’s clear that Tarantino has wanted to tell this story for awhile. He channels a steep look into the film industry he loves so much. Several sequences see the audience following Dalton around movie sets and interacting with the crew members.
There is one long take where DiCaprio and Olyphant are acting through a scene in a tavern. They run through the scene a couple of times, and each time the scene starts over, the camera goes back to its original setup — giving the illusion of what a real scene is directed like.
Tarantino directed an extended scene in which a fictional scene was being directed. The camera movements immerse the viewer as if the fictional scene was legitimate. The directing really shines in scenes like these.
Of course, it’s not a Tarantino movie without his signature rich dialogue. Tarantino is one of the greatest writers in the business with his edge-of-your-seat dialogue.
There are a plethora of quotable lines and memorable character interactions. A scene between Booth and Bruce Lee is particularly funny.
Tarantino limits his signature violence in exchange for exploration of real-world themes and events. Despite its amount of kinetic energy and explosive comedy, “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most mature and nuanced script yet. It feels like he’s been building to this film for years.
“Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” is not only my favorite film of 2019, but it also has become my new favorite Tarantino film. Sporting a phenomenal acting ensemble, an accurate portrayal of the late-1960s and a masterful script, Tarantino has made his most mature, funny, passionate and best film yet.
The nail-biting third-act is his best ending — and it goes to show that he’s one of the greatest filmmaking maestros in the business. As soon as it ended, I wanted to experience it again immediately.
“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” receives 5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 41 minutes.