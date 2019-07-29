Two area businesses were recognized by a national publication while another earned several state-level awards for their wines.
Woodfire Grille, in Dubuque, and Fried Green Tomatoes, in Galena, Ill., earned Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards, which highlight restaurants around the world that offer the best wine selections. Only 10 Iowa businesses were recognized.
Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery cleaned up in the Illinois State Fair wine competition. It earned Best of Show Commercial Division No. 1 Wine in Illinois for its Sparkling Frontenac Gris. In the Top Awards: Wine from Any Appellation category, the winery won for its Edelweiss & Berry Berry Berry. And in the Governor’s Cup division, it had the No. 1 Illinois Fruit Wine with its Honey Mead.