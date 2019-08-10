“Aquaman,” 7 p.m. on HBO
James Wan’s 2018 blockbuster was the first full-length feature film to focus mainly on this particular DC Comics superhero, which may help explain why the project went through such a tortured development process for more than a decade. It paid off in this case, thanks in no small part to a charmingly self-effacing performance in the title role by burly Jason Momoa, already known to fans from his TV role in “Game of Thrones.” Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Patrick Wilson also star.
“A Taste of Summer,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark
When sous-chef Gabby (Roselyn Sanchez, “Grand Hotel”) finally is able to realize her dream of opening a restaurant, she finds herself forced to contend with competition from Caleb (Eric Winter, “The Rookie”), a former high school baseball hero who now runs a popular casual dining spot. Gabby doesn’t let it ruffle her too much until her high-class opening night.