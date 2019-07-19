Audiences craving a fun, yet flawed, summer comedy should take an Uber to the their local theater to see “Stuber.”
Uber driver Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) finds himself caught in the middle of a wild police operation involving violence, drugs and some laughs along the way.
The film stars Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales and Karen Gillan; and is directed by Michael Dowse.
It’s been more than a month since a widely released comedy has hit theaters. Those craving a funny and entertaining (but not groundbreaking) comedy will likely be satisfied with the zany pace and likable leads in “Stuber.”
Nanjiani and Bautista are an absolute blast to watch together. The two are able to let loose and play to their comedic strengths. Bautista’s dry delivery results in some gut-busting laughs. His comedic chops in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films are expanded upon here.
Nanjiani’s knack for over-explaining things to characters results in his usual comedic effect. His energetic material intertwined with Bautista’s hard-edged flavor proves to be a compelling watch.
While both performers are funny on their own during the movie, it’s when the two are together that it truly shines. This unexpected pairing proves to be endlessly entertaining, and even a bit touching when all is said and done.
There’s also a focus on action throughout, and this is where the film falters. Not only are there lazily written antagonists, but the direction of the action also is poor.
The biggest offender is the chase sequence that begins the film. The audience finds itself on a mission with Bautista’s character, and the sequence culminates with a shootout in a hotel.
The camera setups are entirely too close to the characters and, aided with incredibly choppy editing, the sequence proves to be misguided and nauseating. Dowse’s inexperience in directing action and gun play shows throughout — particularly in the opening.
Much of the supporting cast is entirely wasted. Besides the charming leads, the rest of the actors are given so little to do. They end up feeling more like pawns or plot devices than actual characters.
Not that those aspects should be excused, but I found the lead dynamic between Nanjiani and Bautista to be engaging enough to overlook the glaring issues.
“Stuber” feels like an extended “Saturday Night Live” sketch. When the laughs hit, they really do hit. Even though the vast majority of the action isn’t directed very well, the film makes a case that Nanjiani and Bautista are an effective comedic pairing that nobody expected.
If you’re a fan of either of these performers, and can forgive the aforementioned issues, then this film will prove to be an entertaining enough diversion.
I give “Stuber” 3.25 stars out of 5.
“Stuber” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 33 minutes.