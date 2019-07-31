MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Professional artists from as far away as Colorado and Ohio will be part of the sixth annual Paint The Point Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 7-10.
The historic mining town and idyllic surrounding countryside present a myriad of scenic vistas for artists to capture.
The Nocturne Event takes place Wednesday, as attendees paint into the night. The Quick Paint Event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. Artists have only two hours, from start to finish, to create a painting of the downtown historic district.
Artists will compete for more than $5,000 in cash prizes in three competitions during the event.
Paintings will be displayed and sold from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Masonic Lodge, 304 High St.