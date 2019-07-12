if you go

Play: “Disney and Cameron and Mackintosh's Mary Poppins”

Performers: The Grand Opera House.

Dates/times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, July 12-13, and Thursdays-Saturdays, July 18-20 and 25-27; 2 p.m. Sundays, July 14, 21 and 28.

Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.

Cost: $23 for adults and $15 for those younger than 18. Group pricing is available for 12 or more. Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 563-588-1305 or by visiting www.thegrandoperahouse.com.