Author T. Greenwood, whose book “Keeping Lucy” has received multiple accolades, will make an appearance from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.
Greenwood will be joined in conversation by Dubuque best-selling author Heather Gudenkauf.
Inspired by true events, “Keeping Lucy” is the story of how far one mother must go to protect her daughter, who was born with Down syndrome.
Among its honors are:
PopSugar’s “30 Must-Read Books” of 2019.
Good Housekeeping’s “25 Best New Books for Summer 2019.”
Better Homes & Gardens “13 New Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Summer.”