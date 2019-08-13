GALENA, Ill. — Hello Galena!, 121 N. Commerce St., will host a meet-and-greet for featured artist Larry Cording from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Cording’s turned wood pieces are the prominent feature display at the gallery this month.
Cording realized his ability to work with wood while earning his industrial technology degree. During his teaching career, his passion for the natural resource grew.
“The smell and feel of wood had an effect on me,” Cording said in a press release. “I was compelled to create pens, cutting boards and bookmarks so others can appreciate the beauty and utility of wood. Since retirement as an industrial tech teacher in the Dubuque school system, I use vacations as an opportunity to visit arts and crafts shows and various artists’ shops. I see interesting projects that inspire me, inspect their construction and talk with the artists whenever possible.”
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. The shop also is occasionally open on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information, call 815-777-1448 or visit www.hellogalena.org.