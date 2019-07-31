“Capsized: Blood in the Water,” 8 p.m. on Discovery
Josh Duhamel stars in this 2019 thriller, the first original feature-length scripted Shark Week movie, based on a real 1982 incident, wherein a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm. The accident leaves the passengers in the water and clinging to a lifeboat, with one of their number injured and — oh-oh! — bleeding.
“Sherman’s Showcase,” 9 p.m. on IFC
Drawing comic inspiration from such dance and variety shows as “Soul Train” and “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” each episode of this new comedy series finds host Sherman McDaniels (played by series co-creator Bashir Salahuddin) taking viewers on a mellow trip through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year archives of a celebrated (but fictional) music variety show. In the premiere, “Meet Sherman,” executive producer John Legend offers a brief overview of “Sherman’s Showcase.” Diallo Riddle co-stars.