“Great Performances,” 8:30 p.m. on PBS
Gustavo Dudamel, the celebrated conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, returns to the gardens of Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace to conduct one of the world’s most sublime orchestras in “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019,” which highlights music from both European and American conductors. Pianist Yuja Wang, the guest artist, joins the orchestra for George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
“Masters of Disaster,” 9 p.m. on Discovery
Whether you’re dealing with a prolonged power failure, a massive crash of the web or fallout from a nuclear blast, most high-tech devices are not going to work. That’s where mechanic Beau Boruff and his Tennessee craftsmen at Survival Research Inc. can help, since they source, restore and sell vintage objects that will still perform in a catastrophe.