“Ax Men,” 8 p.m. on History
The Ryggard Logging team must cross a deep valley on their longest road yet as they fight to fix an irregular skyline in the new episode “The Longest Road.” While running his first job site on his own, Danny Pihl pushes himself to the limit both physically and mentally. Wade Etienne doubles down on his risky plan to custom-fabricate a unique log hauler, and Frank Harkness’ waste-no-time work ethic proves too much for his equipment to manage while working on a steep, snow-covered mountainside.
“The Dead Files,” 9 p.m. on Travel
In the new episode “Lost Souls,” a new investigation takes paranormal partners Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan to New London, Wis., on a mission of mercy to help a beleaguered family on the verge of collapse from exhaustion and terror due to powerful supernatural activity. The parents suspect the problems started after one of their children inadvertently summoned a demonic entity while playing with a spirit board.