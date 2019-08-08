Single tickets to the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 Classics, Holiday and Family concerts will be available beginning Monday, Aug. 19.
Classics series include Rhapsody, Oct. 5-6; Mozart to Mendelssohn, Nov. 2-3; Peter and the Wolf, Feb. 22-23; Captivating Concerti, March 28-29; and Season Finale, featuring Heartland Marimba, May 2-3. Casual concerts include the Holiday and Holiday Family concerts, Dec. 7-8; and the Spring Family Concert, featuring Peter and the Wolf and other favorites for all ages, with post-concert activities, Feb. 22.
Single ticket prices range from $18 to $87.
Tickets to these concerts will be available at the Five Flags Center box office, open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, until Labor Day; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3. You also can purchase through Ticketmaster at www.dubuquesymphony.org.
Single tickets to Ultimate Rock or Ultimate Country Hits at the Mississippi Moon Bar will be available through the Diamond Jo box office this fall and winter but also are available for purchase in a season ticket package.
Season ticket packages of three, four or five classics concerts are available at the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra office. New subscribers receive 30% off the five Classics package. Call 563-557-1677 or visit the lower level of the Atrium building in Fountain Park, 2728 Asbury Road.
For more information, visit www.dubuquesymphony.org.