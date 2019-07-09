MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will continue its 58th season with the classic fairy tale, “Into the Woods.” Artistic director Paul Stancato will direct and choreograph this story about wishes, family and the choices we make.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, they set off on a journey to break it. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them.
“This is my first Sondheim show, and I am overjoyed that I’m doing it at Timber Lake Playhouse. This story takes all the classic Brothers Grimm characters and puts them in the same story,” Stancato said in a press release.
“Into the Woods” will star 2019 Resident Acting Company members, Rebecca Marowitz as the Baker’s Wife, Dalton Mathis as the Baker, Ben Dow as Jack and Michel Vasquez as Cinderella. TLP’s guest artist, Altamiece Cooper, plays the Witch.
For more information, call 815-244-2035 or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.