“Love Island,” 7 p.m. on CBS
CBS is taking a big leap of faith with this new summer unscripted relationship series, which airs a one-hour episode each weeknight through Aug. 7 after tonight’s 90-minute premiere. Actress and comic Arielle Vandenberg hosts the show, which is adapted from a successful international format. The players, a group of singles in Fiji, must find a partner or risk getting booted from the show.
“I Love You, Now Die,” 7 p.m. on HBO
This harrowing two-part documentary, which concludes Wednesday, may be especially difficult to watch for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide or struggled with suicidal thoughts themselves, as it reviews the shocking case against Michelle Carter, the woman who sent her depressed boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, a 2014 text urging him to go ahead and kill himself. He took that advice.
“Bring the Funny,” 9:01 p.m. on NBC
Comic Amanda Seales hosts this new reality competition series, in which 40 top acts compete for a $250,000 grand prize and the chance to perform at the 2020 Just for Laughs Festival. Two veteran comics, Kenan Thompson from “Saturday Night Live” and Jeff Foxworthy, will be joined on the judging panel by “cultural tastemaker” Chrissy Teigen. The featured talent pool spans the comedy spectrum, including stand-ups, sketch comedy troupes, magicians and puppeteers, among others. Viewers will select their favorite in a live season finale.