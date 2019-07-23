GALENA, Ill. -- Linda Pehlke and charlene buran price (who does not capitalize any letters in her professional name) are the featured artists for July at Hello Galena! 121 N. Commerce St.
A meet-and-greet event, hosted by Pehlke, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Pehlke uses stones to generate peace and happiness. Her passion for art started when a friend gave her a gift of Swarovski crystal beads. Now, Pehlke creates jewelry from semiprecious stones and silver. Macramé is her newest technique in jewelry making.
Pehlke has earned Jewelry Sales and Jewelry Display certificates from the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, Calif.
Price paints the world around her in a free, impressionistic style. On paper, the muted tones of a limited palette create a melancholy view of Galena as seen through the mist.
For more information, including a map and directions, visit www.hellogalena.org or call 815-777-1448.