3 Doors Down will perform as part of Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage summer concert series on Friday, Aug. 9.

Event: 3 Doors Down, with special guests Black Stone Cherry

Time/date: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

Site: Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.

Cost: $49 for general admission, $74 for Turpin Dodge VIP, $99 for Party Pit, $199 for Turpin Dodge VIP and meet-and-greet and $224 for Party Pit and meet-and-greet. Tickets are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. Receive a free drink with each Turpin Dodge VIP ticket. Children 10 and younger are free.

Online: www.3doorsdown.com

  • Formed in 1995, the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling Mississippi rock band has sold 16 million albums worldwide, received three Grammy nominations and earned two American Music Awards and five BMI Pop Awards.
  • Its debut album, “The Better Life,” was certified six-times RIAA platinum in 2000, fueled by the success of the hit, “Kryptonite.”
  • 2002’s sophomore album, “Away from the Sun,” went triple-platinum and saw similar success with the singles, “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.”
  • 2005’s platinum, “Seventeen Days,” and 2008’s “3 Doors Down,” each garnered No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, while “Time of My Life” landed at No. 3 in 2011.
  • Ignited by the single, “In The Dark,” 3 Doors Down released its sixth studio album, “Us and the Night,” which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 in 2016.
  • American Trust After Parties will take place in the Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, featuring free entertainment, following each Back Waters Stage performance. Attendees must be 21 or older.

