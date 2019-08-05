Play preview: Rising Star to stage 'Beauty and the Beast"

Play: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
Performers: Rising Star Theatre Company.
Times/dates: 1 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 8-9; 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $13, and they can be purchased at the Five Flags Theater Box Office or ticketmaster.com.
Online: www.risingstartheatrecompany.com
Synopsis
- The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.
- If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out.
- If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Tidbits
- Two different casts and crews, comprised of 220 students, will be led by director Megan Schumacher and music director Terry Slade.
- “Disney’s Beauty And The Beast” has played to more than 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries.
- The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical.
Quotable, from director Megan Schumacher
- “What I love most about the kids is the energy they bring to every rehearsal, and their enthusiasm and creativity for everything they do. Their creativity rubs off on me and helps me see new possibilities and directions.
- “We work really hard, but we have a ton of fun. That’s the most satisfying part for me — knowing that we created this wonderful production and had a good time doing it.”