HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

3. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper

4. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

6. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

7. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner, Atria

8. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

9. Big Sky, Kate Atkinson, Little Brown

10. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes, Ballantine

11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown

12. The Most Fun We Ever Had, Claire Lombardo, Doubleday

13. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House

14. Knife, Jo Nesbø, Knopf

15. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake, Flatiron Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S

3. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S

4. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

6. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper

7. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House

8. American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump, Tim Alberta, Harper

9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

10. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books

11. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge

12. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern, S&S

13. Stop Doing That Sht, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne

14. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books

15. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson, Holt

TRADE

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

6. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

8. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

9. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

10. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery

11. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin

12. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Bantam

13. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin, Putnam

14. The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!, Clint McElroy, et al., First Second

15. When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger, S&S

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

5. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner

6. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

7. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

8. Small Fry, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Grove Press

9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press

10. Into the Raging Sea, Rachel Slade, Ecco

11. Tip of the Iceberg, Mark Adams, Dutton

12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

13. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner

14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press

15. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

4. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

5. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

6. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket

7. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine

8. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

9. Origin, Dan Brown, Anchor

10. The Store, James Patterson, Richard DiLallo, Grand Central

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

3. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

6. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books

7. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

10. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

11. Be Prepared, Vera Brosgol, First Second

12. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic

13. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

14. Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

YOUNG ADULT

1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press

4. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember

5. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

7. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin

8. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen

9. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

11. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin

12. Cheshire Crossing, Andy Weir, Sarah Andersen (Illus.), Ten Speed Press

13. Pan’s Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun, Guillermo del Toro, Cornelia Funke (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books

14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

15. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford, Candlewick

4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

5. The Itsy Bitsy Spider, Maddie Frost, Workman

6. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel

7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

8. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick

9. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick

10. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic

11. Bonnie’s First Day of School (Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4), Judy Katschke, RH/Disney

12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

14. Where’s Waldo? In Hollywood, Martin Handford, Candlewick

15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

6. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

9. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick

