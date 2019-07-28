HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
4. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
6. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
7. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
8. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
9. Big Sky, Kate Atkinson, Little Brown
10. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes, Ballantine
11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
12. The Most Fun We Ever Had, Claire Lombardo, Doubleday
13. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House
14. Knife, Jo Nesbø, Knopf
15. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake, Flatiron Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
3. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
7. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House
8. American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump, Tim Alberta, Harper
9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
10. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books
11. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge
12. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern, S&S
13. Stop Doing That Sht, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne
14. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
15. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson, Holt
TRADE
PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
6. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
8. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
9. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
10. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
11. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin
12. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Bantam
13. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin, Putnam
14. The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!, Clint McElroy, et al., First Second
15. When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger, S&S
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
5. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner
6. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
7. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
8. Small Fry, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Grove Press
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
10. Into the Raging Sea, Rachel Slade, Ecco
11. Tip of the Iceberg, Mark Adams, Dutton
12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
13. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press
15. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
5. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
6. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
7. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
8. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Origin, Dan Brown, Anchor
10. The Store, James Patterson, Richard DiLallo, Grand Central
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
3. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books
7. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
10. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
11. Be Prepared, Vera Brosgol, First Second
12. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic
13. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
14. Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
YOUNG ADULT
1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press
4. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
5. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
8. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
9. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
12. Cheshire Crossing, Andy Weir, Sarah Andersen (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
13. Pan’s Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun, Guillermo del Toro, Cornelia Funke (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford, Candlewick
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. The Itsy Bitsy Spider, Maddie Frost, Workman
6. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
9. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
10. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
11. Bonnie’s First Day of School (Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4), Judy Katschke, RH/Disney
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
14. Where’s Waldo? In Hollywood, Martin Handford, Candlewick
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick