MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The winner of the 2019 “Best of Madison” Blues Band will highlight the first Mineral Point Blues & Roots Festival from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
The Jimmys, a seven-piece band from the capital city, will perform from 8:45 to 10, culminating a day of seven performances on Orchard Lawn, 234 Madison St.
Admission is $20, benefiting the Mineral Point Historical Society and music education. Get tickets at mineralpointhistory.org.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
1-2 p.m.: Boo Mullarky, known as “The Amazing One-Human Jug Band.”
2-3:15: Chicago Bound, with Willie Buck.
3:15-4:15: Rick Harris and Steve Brown.
4:15-5:30: Katherine Davis Band.
5:45-7: Jimi “Primetime” Smith Trio.
7:15-8:30: Omar Coleman Band.
There will be no carry-ins allowed, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.