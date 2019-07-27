SINSINAWA, Wis. — Drazen Dupor, of Middleton, will lead a Praying and Painting Your Icon retreat Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 15-18, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Dupor learned the ancient art form in Thessalonica, Greece. At this retreat, he will facilitate morning presentations on the history of iconography, the origin of icon painting, material used in iconography and the difference between wooden board and wall icons.
He also will discuss first and famous icon painters, materials used in modern iconography, usage of ancient techniques in present time and icon painting in traditional style.
During the afternoon sessions, Dupor will teach the process of icon painting, and participants will be painting an icon.
No experience is necessary. Participants should bring brushes. Other materials will be provided.
The registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 8, and the fee is $247 for a commuter or $394 for an overnight guest.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.