“Celebrity Family Feud,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Two teams of professional boxers vie to raise money for their favorite charities in a “Maulers vs. Brawlers” opening round of this new episode. Round two pits cast members from Disney Channel’s upcoming TV movie “Descendants 3” against “American Housewife” stars.
“Expedition Unknown: Megalodon,” 7 p.m. on Discovery
Shark Week 2019 officially gets under way with this new documentary that looks way, way back to the 60-ton shark-like creature that was five times as large as a Tyrannosaurus rex and ruled the world’s oceans as apex predator for nearly 20 million years before inexplicably disappearing. Where did this behemoth go? Paleontologists use fossilized teeth from one of these creatures to take a bite out of this baffling mystery, and also search for clues among its contemporary descendants.
“Grantchester on Masterpiece,” 8 p.m. on PBS
As the Rev. Will Davenport (new series regular Tom Brittney) prepares to be installed as the new Vicar of Grantchester, his crowded schedule is interrupted by Geordie (Robson Green), who comes to him with a request of a religious nature. Will soon finds himself drawn into the case of a young lad from an isolated farming community who has been credibly accused of murder.
“Shark Trip: Eat Prey Chum,” 8 p.m. on Discovery
Actor and comic Rob Riggle (“Holey Moley”) campaigns to get his Shark Week special, but his only likely route to that goal is to persuade some of his celebrity friends to join him in swimming with sharks. In short order, though, the trip is booked, bags are packed and Rob and his buddies embark on their adventure.
“Ripley’s Believe It or Not!,” 8 p.m. on Travel Network
Among stories in the new episode, “Great Obsessions,” is the tale of how Michael Uy took his rescue dog, Abbie, with him on so many surfing adventures that she eventually entered the record books for “longest wave surfed by a dog.” Police officer Jeff Bloch is obsessed with building unconventional cars — including one made from helicopter parts — then racing them. Brazilian siblings Tony and Alvaro worked out obsessively until they transformed themselves into lookalikes for the Hulk and Conan the Barbarian.
“To Tell the Truth,” 9 p.m. on ABC
Who is the reigning air guitar champion? If you’re like most everyday folk, you probably have no idea, which means you couldn’t pick that person out of a small group of three candidates. That’s one of the challenges facing celebrity panelists Norman Lear, Bob Saget, Joel McHale and Rita Moreno.