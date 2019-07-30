“Sharkwrecked: Crash
Landing,” 7 p.m. on DISC
You might have seen it happen in a summertime movie thriller, but how would it really feel if you were on a plane that had to make a forced landing into some of the world’s most remote yet shark-infested waters? Paul de Gelder and James Glancy try to simulate that dubious experience by bailing out of an airplane at 3,500 feet above Pacific Ocean waters you would never wish to see rushing up at you in an emergency situation.
“Good Trouble,” 7 p.m. on FREE
Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and her team are thrust into an incredibly stressful situation when the launch time line for her app gets moved up drastically in the new episode “In the Middle.” It certainly doesn’t help matters when Gael (Tommy Martinez) is presented with a potential new opportunity that conflicts with a major presentation.