In a story, as Jesus tells it, a man is beaten and left to die in a ditch on the side of the road.
A priest from his religion walks by without helping, and so does someone from the injured man’s tribe. The surprise comes when a citizen of an enemy country, Samaria, stops to help him. And that is where we get the term, “Good Samaritan.”
After hearing the story, as a child back in Sunday school, I remember that we all wanted to be the Good Samaritan. But as soon as we decided that, we got sidetracked in situational ethics.
When is it safe or not safe to stop and help another human being on the side of the road? Perhaps children should not do that. So how old do you have to be? We all aspired to get the gold star for being a good person.
But I don’t think it was what Jesus had in mind when he told the story. I don’t think Jesus ever meant for us to automatically presume we would be the rescuer.
It’s just too convenient to relate to being the helper. How easy to aspire to be the one character who has some control in the situation. It requires deeper, spiritual work to relate to the guy who feels abandoned in the ditch. This is a story about humility.
Trust me, you won’t always get to play the role of the Good Samaritan. At some point in life, you will have the rug pulled out from under you.
You may pull it out from under yourself. You may stumble on someone else’s messy rug. Jesus wanted us to humbly recall our own moments in the ditch, when someone, or something, or some power greater than ourselves helped us out.
Ditch happens. Maybe this story is yours to read from the ditchiest places in your otherwise beautiful life.
This story got real for me in midlife, after spending some time in a ditch of my making. It was excruciating to lay low and watch the people I thought were friends just walk on by, with a superior or judgmental gaze.
But I did get time to consider how vain I had been to ever assume that the point of this story was teaching me how to be the Best Samaritan Ever.
After spending a little time in the ditch feeling bitter, my perspective started to change. When a few human beings did stop to help me along the way, it felt like a miracle. These helpers were humble, offering private kindness without a social media photo opportunity or a networking agenda.
I remember how God-sent they seemed to be.
Looking back on the people who were kind to me, I see a theme. They had all spent some time in the ditch. They remembered it, they admitted it, they shared it and they allowed that experience to change them for the better.
Today I remember each one of their names but I do not call them Good Samaritans. I think God is the Good Samaritan in the story. The rest of us are all ditch dwellers, some of whom God will use to help others in the rescue effort of life.