Event: Two Evenings with Dawes — Passwords Tour
Times/dates: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3. Doors open at 6.
Site: Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $40 for general admission. Tickets are available by visiting tinyurl.com/yxs4fnh2.
Online: dawestheband.com, www.codfishhollowbarnstormers.com
Tidbits
• Performing as part of its Passwords Tour, indie group Dawes first emerged from Southern California, including guitarist and singer Taylor Goldsmith, drummer Griffin Goldsmith, bassist Wylie Gelber and keyboardist Lee Pardini.
• “Passwords,” the band’s most recent of six releases, is an album for and about the modern age: The relationships that fill it, the politics that divide it and the small victories and big losses that give it shape.
• NPR Music says that with the album, Dawes “returns to its greatest specialty: smooth and ingratiating California folk-rock that never bothers to hide its big, beating, bleeding heart.”
• The group with roots in folk rock has drawn comparisons to Laurel Canyon; Crosby, Stills and Nash; Joni Mitchell; and Neil Young.
• Dawes has performed on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” as well as had its music featured on the animated series, “American Dad!” and the television series, “Parenthood.”
• According to a press release, each night will feature two sets of music by the band, with no opening act.
- Food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
- The Codfish Hollow Art Gallery will be open, featuring work by local artists.
- Tri-state vendors will be on hand, selling arts, crafts and jewelry.
- Free parking, with hay rack rides to and from the barn, as well as free camping in the cow pasture, will be available.
- Other upcoming shows this season include Murder By Death (Friday, July 26), Conor Oberst (Saturday, July 27, sold out), The Artisanals (Saturday, Aug. 10), Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (Sunday, Aug. 25), The Get Up Kids (Thursday, Sept. 12), GARP 2019 (Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14), Strand of Oaks (Wednesday, Sept. 18), Yola (Friday, Sept. 20), Mark Mulcahy with Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts (Friday, Sept. 27), The 4OntheFloor (Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6), Shovels & Rope (Saturday, Oct. 19) and Explosions in the Sky 20th Anniversary Tour (Sunday, Oct. 20, sold out).
Quotable, from Goldsmith
“We’re living in such a unique moment in history. Many of these songs are an attempt to come to terms with the modern world, while always trying to consider both sides of the story.”