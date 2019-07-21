I can’t think of anything more patriotic than using my pickup truck to play chicken with a police car and a full marching band during a Fourth of July celebration.
Although maybe if I had been blaring Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American” while also sculpting a bald eagle out of bacon, it could have been even more prescient.
It was a pretty spectacular — if completely, totally unplanned — moment for me, as well as the passengers in my truck, who learned just how committed I can be to a certain four-letter profanity.
Some backstory. In 1776, our forefathers ratified the Declaration of Independence. Which, among other things, formally asserted our right to poison our planet’s air, water and soil in the relentless pursuit of financial gains.
Wait. Maybe that’s too much backstory. Let’s skip forward a few hundred years. Revolutionary War, blah, blah, blah, Civil War, etc., etc., etc., World Wars I and II, yada, yada, yada, Taco Bell introduces the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and so on.
There. That brings us to Saturday, July 6, when I was recruited by my mother take her, my brother and my brother’s friend to Guttenberg’s Stars and Stripes celebration. It’s a big festival staged the weekend following the Fourth of July that features fireworks, corn dogs and culturally insensitive Toby Keith songs.
Why the weekend as opposed to the actual Fourth? Not sure, and it’s not like I’m about to do any actual research for this column. But if I had to guess, it is to allow attendees to consume vast quantities of Busch Light without worrying about having to work through a hangover the following day.
Anyway, I was trying to find a place to drop off my passengers, knowing I’d have to park my truck several blocks away. But as we kept going, the crowds became thicker and thicker. Until it was obvious we had stumbled onto the route of an impending parade.
Realizing my mistake, I attempted to turn off the street and flee. But the side roads were blocked by throngs of lawn-chair toting Guttenbergians, who, rather than move out of the way, helpfully took pictures of and laughed at the idiot driving on the parade route.
Had I been traveling with the flow of the parade, it would have been no big deal. Embarrassing, yes, but not really more so than mispronouncing the word “aluminum” in public or replying “You too” when a theater employee tells you to enjoy the movie.
Tragically, I was going against the grain, a fact that I became aware off when I encountered a slow-moving police vehicle with its lights flashing. It, much like uncomfortable intestinal rumblings a few hours after consuming a dodgy burrito, was a glittering harbinger of the doom to come. And in this case, that doom took the form of marching bands, tractors decked out in red, white and blue trim and floats carrying buckets of candy.
I frantically looked for a place to pull over and allow the parade to pass. Unfortunately, the only way to accomplish this would have been to park atop a few dozen children, which I’m told is frowned upon.
My only option was to turn around and flee, metaphorical tail tucked between my legs. But the hundreds of people lining the streets made doing so fairly difficult.
Finally, after a frustrating few minutes, I completed something like a 27-point turn and fled. And as I retreated, I felt the eyes of the parade-goers burning into my back, judging me like I had been caught on camera picking my nose during a visit to the Vatican or something.
I ultimately found a place to park and returned to the scene of my crime to await the fireworks. And despite the humiliating beginnings, it turned into a pretty entertaining evening.
But if I ever find myself in a similar situation again, I think I’m going to handle things differently. I’m just going to throw it in park, stand my ground and let everyone else go around me.
It’s the American way.