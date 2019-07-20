News in your town

Jerde: Communicating changes, stays the same

Ask Amy: Single mom should find friends Kindergarten-style

Jerry Seinfeld learns from comedy's best on Netflix series

Tonight's tv highlights

Morning smile: Woman who got postcard sent in 1993 tracks down sender

Gin Blossoms mark a return to Dubuque with county fair show

Musical missionary: Dennis DeYoung aims to bring his best with Styx show to Dubuque County Fair

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 18

Oz and Roizen: Coming in second might get your kids to eat more vegetables