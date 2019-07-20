“The Madam of Purity Falls,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
After the tragic death of her husband, a widow hopes for a fresh start when she moves her teenage son and daughter to a seemingly idyllic town with the wholesome name Purity Falls. In no time at all, however, her relationship with her son is seriously damaged when he is drawn into the nefarious home business of one of their neighbors.
“First Man,” 7 p.m. on HBO
An Academy Award for best visual effects went to Damien Chazelle’s 2018 biographical drama adapted by screenwriter Josh Singer from James R. Hansen’s book “First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong.” Leading man Ryan Gosling received excellent reviews for his performance as Armstrong, as did Claire Foy (“The Crown”) for her portrayal of Janet Shearon Armstrong, the astronaut’s first wife. The strong acting ensemble also includes Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Pablo Schreiber and Christopher Abbott.
“Moon Landing Live,” 8 p.m. on BBC America
Vintage high-quality footage from NASA and various news broadcasts that aired live in July 1969 help recapture the electrifying excitement surrounding mankind’s first steps on the lunar surface in this new two-hour documentary. Those events first unfolded half a century ago, yet they spring to life once again in this ambitious new presentation.