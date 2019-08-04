Dubuque Main Street is taking applications for worthy local projects to be part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority/Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant 2019 program.
Only the Main Street organization can submit an application on behalf of a local project, property, and/or business. Should Dubuque be allotted an award, it will be dispersed to the chosen recipients by DMS. Projects considered can include:
- Rehabilitation and/or restoration of privately held properties within the designated Main Street district.
- Compatible new construction, including building additions with first floor commercial and upper floor(s) commercial or residential within the designated Main Street district.
The maximum dollar amount to be awarded will be $75,000, with a minimum award of $15,000 per project. A 100-percent, dollar-for-dollar (1:1), cash match is required.
Dubuque developers/property owners are requested to submit a one-page summary of the project to DMS by Monday, Aug. 26. From these proposals, three projects will be selected and owners will be asked to prepare a brief presentation for the DMS Design and Executive Committees, to be given either Tuesday or Wednesday, Sept. 3-4.
Interested parties should contact the DMS office at 563-588-4400 or
dan@dubuquemainstreet.org for details.