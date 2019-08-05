GALENA, Ill. — Small Art-Big Impact will be a fundraising event for the Galena Center for the Arts from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 219 Summit St.
This unique event is seeking small pieces of donated original artwork, with a maximum size of 8-by-8 inches, from artists and creative people. That artwork, hand-signed by the artist, will be available for $30. It will include drawings, paintings, pottery, woven works, jewelry and more.
The event also will feature live music, beverages and munchies.
Those interested in donating works can call 779-214-0261 or email gallerymanager@