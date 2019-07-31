The annual Rock & Roll Rewind will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at the Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
The event, which will mark its 10th year and feature an assortment of performances from local and regional bands, will serve as a benefit for Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill, Iowa.
Friday night will feature Darin Shireman & Friends, Mixed Emotions, A Few Blind Mice, Six Shots ‘Til Midnight and Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Famers Dogs on Skis.
Saturday night will feature a pair of Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductees, including Hampton Road and The Reunion.
Local musical Johnnie Walker also will be pre-inducted into the Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame, with additional appearances by Pat Kennedy, David Cooper & Friends and Ralph Kluseman.
Tickets, at $10, are available at the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or by visiting dubuquetickets.diamondjo.com.